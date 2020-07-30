Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. 84,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

