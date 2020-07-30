Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 129,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

