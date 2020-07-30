Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,137,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,759,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 1,374,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,257. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

