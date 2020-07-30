Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,790 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

