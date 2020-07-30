Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

