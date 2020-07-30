Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.23. 9,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,835. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

