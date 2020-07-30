Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,715. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $50,929,423. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

