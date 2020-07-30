Martin Investment Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 3.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 39.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.26. 12,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

