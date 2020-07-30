Martin Investment Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.94. 752,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day moving average of $306.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.