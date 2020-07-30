Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Msci comprises 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $215,726,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Msci by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after buying an additional 484,992 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the first quarter valued at about $127,387,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Msci by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,486. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 310.07%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

