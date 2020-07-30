Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. 458,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.