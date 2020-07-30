Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 6,120 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

FISV stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,387. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

