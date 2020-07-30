Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Booking by 895.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2,709.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $15.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,692.09. 127,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,665.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,637.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,718.61.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.