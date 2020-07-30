Martin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,939,917. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

