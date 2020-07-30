Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

MA traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $308.60. 2,941,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,472. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

