Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 1,092,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

