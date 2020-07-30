Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 65,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

