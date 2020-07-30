Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 591 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14,179.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,093,000 after acquiring an additional 748,656 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.78. 168,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,744. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

