Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,972. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

