Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.48. 65,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.