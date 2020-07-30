Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.39. 51,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,555. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -234.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,130,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,439 shares of company stock worth $34,473,476 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.