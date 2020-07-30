Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.39. 51,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,555. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -234.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,130,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,439 shares of company stock worth $34,473,476 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

