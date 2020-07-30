Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,320,706 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $262.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $263.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

