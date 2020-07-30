Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,087. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

