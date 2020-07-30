Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 7,813,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

