Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,515 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

CTLT traded up $7.12 on Thursday, hitting $88.64. 64,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,574. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.