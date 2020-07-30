Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,360 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

KNX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,162. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,966 shares of company stock worth $14,789,267 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

