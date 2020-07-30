Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.74. 36,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,220. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

