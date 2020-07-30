Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 137,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

