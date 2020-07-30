Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8,216.8% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 441,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,401 shares of company stock worth $26,732,395. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

