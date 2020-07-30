Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.