Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.62-3.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.62-3.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 29,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $3,204,568.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,095,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 579,092 shares of company stock worth $66,360,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

