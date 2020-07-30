MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,367,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.