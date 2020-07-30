Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 69,348 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,348 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.69% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 66.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $807.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $401.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

