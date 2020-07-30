Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Mdu Resources Group worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

MDU traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 26,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

