Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 41,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,940. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

