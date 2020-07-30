Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,563. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

