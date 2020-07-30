Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.43. 74,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

