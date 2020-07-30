Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $301,733,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FDX stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.04. 3,414,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

