Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.72 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,770 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 312,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after acquiring an additional 154,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $3,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.70. 160,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,904. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.03%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

