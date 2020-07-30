Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $54.42 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,697 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

