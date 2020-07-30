Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 182,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,984,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

