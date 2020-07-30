Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of Hercules Capital worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

HTGC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

