Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 104,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

