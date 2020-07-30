Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 229,546 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229,546 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $50,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.01. 486,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,035. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

