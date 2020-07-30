Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

