Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,912,415 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $55,683,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 117,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 438,740 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of ET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864,958. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.