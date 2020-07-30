Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.