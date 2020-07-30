Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 384,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,388,000 after buying an additional 1,830,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

