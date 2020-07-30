Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.37. 108,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,643. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

