Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.1% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 38.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.92. 39,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $148.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

